BANGKOK Jan 17 Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) , Thailand's largest mobile phone operator, said on Thursday the Thai telecoms industry would continue to grow in 2013 with demand for air time rising 7 percent, mostly from data services.

The industry's handset sales are expected to rise 15 percent, with more than 7 million smartphones and more than 1 million smart devices such as tablet PCs, said Vice-Chairman Somprasong Boonyachai.

AIS is partly owned by Singapore Telecommunications . (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)