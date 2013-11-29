BANGKOK Nov 29 Thailand's largest industrial
estate developer Amata Corp PCL said on Friday it has
cut its 2013 land sales target by two thirds after some foreign
investors slowed their investment as a result of the country's
political tensions.
The country's political uncertainties have prompted 2-3
large customers to postpone signing land sales contracts until
the first quarter next year, director and chief marketing
officer Viboon Kromadit said in a statement.
The new land sales target this year was at 1,000 rais (160
hectares), down from an earlier 3,000 rais, the statement said.
Amata, which houses production bases for car maker BMW
and tyre maker Bridgestone, is a bellwether
for foreign investor sentiment towards Thailand. Japanese car
makers are among its biggest clients.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Michael Urquhart)