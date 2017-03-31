Basic resources, retailers send European shares near 2-month low
LONDON, June 15 Weak basic resources stocks amid depressed crude prices sent European shares sliding for the second straight session on Thursday.
BANGKOK, March 31 Malayan sun bears have been enjoying popsicles and cold yoghurt in a Thailand zoo that has been feeding its animals frozen treats and spraying them down with water to keep them cool in the summer heat.
With temperatures soaring to highs of 42 Celsius (107.6 Fahrenheit), keepers at Dusit Zoo have been working to prevent animals becoming distressed, hosing down elephants and feeding chimpanzees sweet, cold treats made from fruits and syrup.
"These animals can be stressed out (if the weather is too hot)," said zookeeper Sompong Sawatnam.
"They will walk around shaking their heads. Each day, we have different kinds of popsicles made by nutritionists, which will help cool them down."
The zoo has also set up sprinklers and increased the amount of shade available for animals, while Thailand's Public Health Ministry has warned people to keep hydrated and remain inside to avoid heat stroke.
(Reporting by Reuters Television, Writing by Karishma Singh; Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, June 15 Europe's biggest airport London Heathrow said some passengers might have to travel without their bags on Thursday after an issue with its baggage system affected Terminals 3 and 5.
BUDAPEST, June 15 Output in Hungary's construction sector rose 22.1 percent year on year in April, a slowdown after 33.3 percent rise in March February, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.