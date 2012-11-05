BANGKOK Nov 5 Thai housing developer Asian Property Development Pcl said on Monday it aimed for 2013 revenue growth of 20 percent from an expected 17 billion baht ($553 million) in 2012, with the increase due mainly to sales of condominium projects.

The company aimed to launch 17-18 projects with a combined value of more than 20 billion baht next year, when it planned to gradually raise its housing prices by 5 percent to reflect rising costs, chief marketing officer Vittakarn Chandavimol told reporters. ($1 = 30.73 baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)