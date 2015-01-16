BANGKOK/SYDNEY Jan 16 Thailand's largest gold
mine needs to prove it is not the source of arsenic and
manganese contamination in nearby villages, the head of the
country's forensic science institute said on Friday, adding the
mine must cooperate with the government.
The Australian-run mine, located 280 km (174 miles) north of
Bangkok in central Phichit province, was ordered to stop
operations this week.
Output has been suspended for up to 30 days while inquiries
are conducted and the suspension could be extended if the miner
fails to come up with evidence within that time.
The Chatree mine, Thailand's first and largest gold mine,
began operations in 2001. It is operated by Akara Resources
Public Company, a subsidiary of Sydney-based Kingsgate
Consolidated Ltd.
"My team tested the blood of 700 villagers and more than 300
people out of 700 tested positive for arsenic and manganese,
including children," said Pornthip Rojanasunand,
director-general of the Central Institute of Forensic Science,
part of the military government's investigation team.
"We're still not certain that contamination comes from the
mine," she told Reuters.
Kingsgate Chairman Ross Smyth-Kirk said the company was not
responsible for any arsenic or manganese present in the area.
"We don't use or store these at the mine," he told Reuters,
adding the company had commissioned an independent toxicology
study to be carried out with Thailand's Mahidol University.
Pornthip said the government was looking for cooperation
from the firm.
"If they don't think they are responsible, they should prove
it," she said.
Kingsgate's latest production report indicates the Chatree
mine produced around 11,000 ounces of gold per month.
"We don't want to shut down, but we can get through this,"
Smyth-Kirk said, adding that suspension of mining jeopardised
some of the 1,100 jobs at the mine and the livelihood of
villagers who rely on the Chatree operation for business.
Kingsgate has requested its shares be suspended from trading
on the Australian Securities Exchange after the temporary
cessation order issued by the Thai authorities.
The halt in trading comes amid a resurgence in Australian
gold stocks on the back of lower oil prices, which have reduced
mining costs dramatically.
Kingsgate stock last traded at its highest price since early
September, A$0.79, before being suspended.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)