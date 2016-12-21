BANGKOK Dec 21 Thailand's domestic car sales are expected at 800,000 units next year, up from an earlier estimate of 780,000, as a recovering economy lifts demand, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Wednesday.

The FTI last month predicted a 4 percent rise in car sales in 2017. Its estimate for this year is 750,000 cars.

Car exports are expected to be 1.2 million units next year, up from 1.18-1.19 million cars predicted for 2016, Surapong Paisitpattanapong, spokesman for the FTI's Auto Industry, told reporters.

Annual domestic auto sales have been weak since May 2013, following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales jumped 81 percent.

