BANGKOK, Aug 16 Data published by Toyota Motor
Corp's Thai unit:
KEY DATA
Thai monthly car and truck sales
Month July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan
Units 72,902 70,259 55,851 67,283 93,008 77,213 68,398
Y/Y pct +11.0 -0.4 -10.2 +17.8 +47.5 +42.5 +38.0
CONTEXT
- Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a
regional vehicle production and export base. Japan's earthquake
in March caused global supply chain disruptions.
- On July 19, Toyota forecast overall Thai auto sales would
rise 12.4 percent in 2011 after a 45.8 percent jump to a record
800,357 units last year.
LINKS
For details, see Toyota Thailand website:
http:///www.toyota.co.th/th/sale_volum.asp
For 2011/12 budget plan
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould/)