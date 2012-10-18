BANGKOK, Oct 18 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr S Units 132,680 129,509 131,646 123,471 115,943 87,788 Y/Y pct +52.48 +63.9 +80.6 +75.7 +107.6 +30.5 CONTEXT - Thai auto sales rose 49.12 percent to 1 million cars in the first nine months of 2012 from a year earlier. - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top car manufacturers. - The country is expected to produce a record high 2.2 million vehicles this year, driven by a recovery in both domestic and external demand after supply disruptions in 2011, the FTI said. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)