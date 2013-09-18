BANGKOK, Sept 18 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales Aug July Jun May Apr Units 100,289 98,251 106,018 111,692 109,658 Y/Y pct -22.6 -25.4 -14.2 -3.7 +24.91 - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top car manufacturers. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)