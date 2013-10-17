BANGKOK, Oct 17 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales Sept Aug July Jun May Units 94,859 100,289 98,251 106,018 111,692 Y/Y pct -28.5 -22.6 -25.4 -14.2 -3.7 - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top car manufacturers. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim Coghill)