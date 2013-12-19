BANGKOK, Dec 19 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales Nov Oct Sept Aug July Units 93,123 88,989 94,859 100,289 98,251 Y/Y pct -37.2 -37.7 -28.5 -22.6 -25.4 - Annual domestic auto sales have been declining since May, following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012. - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top car manufacturers. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sunil Nair)