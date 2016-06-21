BANGKOK, June 21 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales: change y/y pct vehicles May +15.9 66,019 Apr +1.7 54,986 Mar -2.3 72,404 Feb -10.7 57,090 Jan -13.4 51,715 Dec +13.3 101,424 Nov +4.6 76,421 Oct -4.2 67,908 2015 -9.3 799,592 2014 -33.7 881,832 - May auto sales were helped by improved investment and government stimulus measures, the FTI said. - In January-May, auto sales dropped 2 percent from a year earlier, the federation said. - The FTI has forecast domestic sales at 750,000-780,000 cars this year. Car sales fell 9.3 percent last year. - Annual domestic auto sales have been weak since May 2013, following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent. - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)