UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK, March 22 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI): KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales: Change y/y pct Vehicles Feb +19.9 68,435 Jan +10.5 57,254 Dec -14.4 86,858 Nov -15.3 64,771 Oct -10.7 60,634 Sep +2.7 63,516 Aug +2.6 63,609 Jul -0.4 60,635 Jun +9.5 66,049 2016 -3.9 768,788 2015 -9.3 799,592 2014 -33.7 881,832 - The FTI has forecast domestic sales at 800,000 cars in 2017. - Annual domestic auto sales fell over the past four years, following the end of a government first-car subsidy scheme in 2012, when sales jumped 81 percent. - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers. (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources