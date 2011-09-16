(Refiles)
BANGKOK, Sept 16 Data published by Toyota Motor
Corp's Thai unit:
KEY DATA
Thai monthly car and truck sales
Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan
Units 79,043 72,902 70,259 55,851 67,283 93,008 77,213 68,398
Y/Y pct +20.3 +11.0 -0.4 -10.2 +17.8 +47.5 +42.5 +38.0
CONTEXT
* Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a
regional vehicle production and export base.
* Toyota has forecast overall Thai auto sales would rise 7.4
percent in 2011 after a 45.8 percent jump to a record 800,357
units last year.
