KEY DATA

Thai monthly car and truck sales

May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Units 115,943 87,788 110,928 90,461 42,873 54,575 Y/Y pct +107.6 +30.5 +19.3 +17.2 +11.5 -41.4

CONTEXT

* Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a regional vehicle production and export base.

* It is expected to produce a record high 2 million vehicles this year, driven by a recovery in both domestic and external demand after supply disruptions in 2011, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said.

