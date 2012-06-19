BANGKOK, June 19 Data published by Toyota Motor
Corp's Thai unit:
KEY DATA
Thai monthly car and truck sales
May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec
Units 115,943 87,788 110,928 90,461 42,873 54,575
Y/Y pct +107.6 +30.5 +19.3 +17.2 +11.5 -41.4
CONTEXT
* Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a
regional vehicle production and export base.
* It is expected to produce a record high 2 million
vehicles this year, driven by a recovery in both domestic and
external demand after supply disruptions in 2011, the
Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said.
(Bangkok Newsroom)