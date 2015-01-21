Jan 21 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales: 2014 y/y pct vehicles Dec -21.4 89,504 Nov -21.8 73,068 Oct -20.5 70,761 Sep -27.5 68,843 Aug -31.4 68,805 Jul -29.5 69,267 Jun -30.4 73,799 May -37.7 69,681 Apr -33.2 73,242 Mar -46.7 83,983 Feb -44.8 71,680 Jan -45.5 68,508 - In 2014, domestic auto sales tumbled 33.7 percent, the FTI said. - Annual domestic auto sales have declined since May 2013, following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales surged about 80 percent. - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)