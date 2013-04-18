BANGKOK, April 18 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Units 156,951 129,910 125,817 144,676 148,052 Y/Y pct +41.40 +42.30 +63.36 +165.10 +467.92 CONTEXT Sales in the final quarter of 2011 were disrupted by severe flooding that devastated industry. The effects continued into 2012. Sales last year, particularly in the final months, were boosted by a government subsidy for buyers of first cars. This has now ended but some of the demand has spilled over into the early months of 2013. Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top car manufacturers. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)