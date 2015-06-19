BANGKOK, June 19 Thailand will invite the United
Nations' aviation agency to carry out a new inspection of the
country's civil aviation body, the deputy transport minister
said on Friday, a day after the U.N. agency downgraded its
safety ratings.
The United Nations' International Civil Aviation Authority
(ICAO) downgraded Thailand to Category 2 from Category 1, giving
it a red flag for missing a 90-day deadline to resolve
significant safety concerns.
Thailand will take steps to improve flight safety conditions
before the Montreal-based ICAO returns for another inspection in
October or November, deputy transport minister Arkhom
Termpittayapaisith told reporters.
"We have to be thorough before they come for the re-audit,"
said Arkhom. "Every problem must be fixed by then."
Japan and South Korea stopped Thailand-based airlines from
flying charters and new routes because of safety concerns raised
in late March, during the ICAO audit of Thailand's civil
aviation body.
NokScoot, a joint venture between Nok Airlines PCL
and a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines Ltd, and Thai
AirAsia X were among Thailand's new crop of low-cost carriers
hit by the March flight bans.
Thailand will run a training programme for 25 aviation
officials from June 30 to July 11, Thai Transport Minister
Prajin Junthong said.
From July 11, around 28 airlines are to be inspected for
recertification, a procedure expected to end around October,
Prajin added.
The ICAO step means airlines in Thailand will not be able to
add further routes, although they can operate routine flights,
Arkhom said.
National carrier Thai Airways International also
called for quick improvements to Thailand's Department of Civil
Aviation.
"As long as there still is a red flag, airlines are still
more or less at risk," Thai Airways President Charumporn
Jotikasthira said.
Thailand's cabinet removed the civil aviation chief this
month over the slow improvement in aviation standards.
