BANGKOK Oct 26 U.S. authorities are in Thailand
to inspect progress made in aviation safety standards after it
told the country to address shortcomings or face a downgrade,
the transport minister said on Monday.
The three-day inspection comes after the Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) gave Thai aviation authorities 65 days in
July to take corrective measures over what it said were critical
omissions in its commercial aviation safety standards.
Thailand faces a downgrade from a category 1 to a category 2
if it does not show improvement.
That could impact the industry's credibility after the
United Nations' aviation agency downgraded safety ratings for
Thailand's civil aviation body in June.
Carriers could also face a flight ban to the United States -
although no Thai-registered airline currently operates direct
flights to the United States.
Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said Thailand
had addressed and rectified 35 problem areas identified by the
U.S. regulator and a decision over whether to downgrade Thailand
will come next month.
"The FAA is here to follow up our progress on six major
points and 35 issues they raised," Arkhom told reporters in
Bangkok. "I've been told that we have solved them all."
"This is an important issue that we need to solve because it
will affect the Thai aviation sector in the long-term," he
added, without specifying what action Thailand had taken to
improve safety.
In March, South Korea, Japan and China stopped
Thailand-based airlines from flying charters and new routes
because of safety concerns raised in an international audit.
Those restrictions have since been relaxed.
The inspection comes at a time when Thailand's vital tourism
sector is making an impressive rebound after anti-government
protests in 2014 took a heavy toll on tourism in the capital
Bangkok and a bomb attack in August killed 20 people, more than
half of them foreigners.
A record 30.3 million tourists are expected to visit this
year, the tourism council said last week.
Arkhom said the FAA would give its decision on whether to
downgrade Thailand next month.
(Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat and Amy Sawitta Lefevre;
Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Nick Macfie)