Chan-ocha on Wednesday ordered officials to improve aviation
safety standards after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
(FAA) downgraded Thailand's safety ratings.
Shares in Thai airlines fell on Wednesday after the FAA said
Thailand had failed to tackle shortcomings found in an audit
this year in commercial aviation standards.
The lower safety rating blocks the airlines from launching
or expanding in the United States and may tarnish the image of
the country's thriving tourist sector.
"I have ordered them (officials) to resolve the issue,"
Prayuth told reporters, without elaborating on what would be
done.
The FAA cut Thailand's Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) to
category 2 from 1 for failing to comply with FAA standards. It
did not detail the failures but said the rating meant the DCA
was "deficient in one or more areas, such as technical
expertise, trained personnel, record-keeping or inspection
procedures".
None of the kingdom's airlines currently fly directly to the
United States so the lower rating will have little immediate
impact on their operations.
"The financial impact of the FAA downgrade is small," Deputy
Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said.
"But there is an impact in terms of sentiment. We do need to
meet international standards."
Shares of national carrier Thai Airways International
dropped 3.45 percent by 0448 GMT. Shares of Asia
Aviation Pcl dropped 2.15 percent, while Bangkok
Airways fell 0.88 percent.
Thai Airways and Bangkok Airways said their businesses would
not be affected by the FAA downgrade because they did not fly to
the United States.
Patee Sarasin, chairman of low-cost carrier Nok Airlines
, said on Tuesday the FAA decision would hurt the
industry's reputation and may lead to other countries limiting
flights by Thai operators. Nok shares were flat on Wednesday.
South Korea, Japan and China had previously stopped
Thai-based airlines from flying charters and new routes over
safety worries raised in another international audit. Those
restrictions have since been relaxed.
The Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Authority, a
division of the United Nations, downgraded Thailand in June
after finding a shortage of technical officers and certification
problems in transporting hazardous goods.
The European Aviation Safety Agency is due to announce the
results later in December of its own audit.
