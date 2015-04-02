BANGKOK, April 2 Thailand is still in talks with Japan's aviation body about a charter flight ban on Thai airlines, and no agreement to lift the ban has been signed yet, a senior Thai government official said on Thursday.

Thailand-based airlines are still not permitted from making charter flights to Japan until the negotiation is complete, Somchai Piputwat, director general of Thailand's Department of Civil Aviation (DCA), told a news conference in Bangkok.

Thailand's transport minister said on Wednesday that Japan would sign a memorandum of understanding with the DCA on Thursday to temporarily lift the charter flight ban for Thai airlines during April and May.

(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ryan Woo)