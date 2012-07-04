BANGKOK, July 4 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl said on Wednesday it would shut all units of its 120,000-barrel-per-day refinery for one week for safely checks after a fire damaged its crude distillation unit 3, which runs at 80,000 bpd.

The oil refiner, 27 percent owned by top energy firm PTT Pcl , planned to resume operations of its 40,000-bpd crude distillation unit 2 and 25,000-bpd hydro cracker unit after one week, President Anusorn Sangnimnuan told reporters.

The crude distillation unit 3 will be shut for at least 30 days for investigation, he said, adding the shutdown may extend to two months if the unit needed repair.

If the company needs to build a new unit, it would take at least three months and a budget of more than 100 million baht ($3.17 million).

Another Bangchak official said it expected damage of about 20 million baht a day from the shutdown, but the company has insurance coverage. ($1 = 31.5950 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing by Alan Raybould)