BANGKOK, July 4 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum
Pcl said on Wednesday it would shut all units of its
120,000-barrel-per-day refinery for one week for safely checks
after a fire damaged its crude distillation unit 3, which runs
at 80,000 bpd.
The oil refiner, 27 percent owned by top energy firm PTT Pcl
, planned to resume operations of its 40,000-bpd crude
distillation unit 2 and 25,000-bpd hydro cracker unit after one
week, President Anusorn Sangnimnuan told reporters.
The crude distillation unit 3 will be shut for at least 30
days for investigation, he said, adding the shutdown may extend
to two months if the unit needed repair.
If the company needs to build a new unit, it would take at
least three months and a budget of more than 100 million baht
($3.17 million).
Another Bangchak official said it expected damage of about
20 million baht a day from the shutdown, but the company has
insurance coverage.
($1 = 31.5950 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing
by Alan Raybould)