BANGKOK, July 13 Thai refiner Bangchak Petroleum
Pcl said on Friday it planned to resume operations from
Saturday of a crude distillation unit (CDU) that was not
affected by a fire at its refinery last week.
It was also building a new crude distillation unit to
replace the 80,000 barrel per day crude unit damaged by the fire
and that was expected to be completed by October, President
Anusorn Sangnimnuan told Reuters.
"We expect to refine 45,000 barrel per day of oil in the
third quarter. We will resume operations at the unit that was
not hit by the fire from Saturday, which should be able to make
around 45,000 bpd," he said.
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Viparat
Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)