By Pisit Changplayngam

BANGKOK, July 13 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl said it planned to restart on Saturday a 45,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit that was shutdown after a fire at the Bangkok refinery last week.

The unit was not damaged in the blaze and had been shut, along with the rest of the refinery, since the July 4 fire.

The 80,000 bpd unit that was damaged by the fire is expected to be replaced by October, President Anusorn Sangnimnuan told Reuters on Friday.

"We expect to refine 45,000 barrel per day of oil in the third quarter. We will resume operations at the unit that was not hit by the fire from Saturday, which should be able to make around 45,000 bpd," he said.

Once the new distillation unit is ready, Bangchak expects to refine 110,000 bpd of oil. That would put its average output for the whole of 2012 at 80,000 bpd, but short of a 90,000 bpd target, Anusorn said.

The refiner planned to import about 50 million litres of oil products per month, lower than the 100 million litres it had stated earlier. The company would seek to buy from local sources such as Thai Oil Pcl and IRPC Pcl to help offset a shortfall, Anusorn said.