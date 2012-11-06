BANGKOK Nov 6 Bangchak Petroleum Pcl :

* Aims for average refining output of 110,000 barrels per day in 2013, up from this year, it said in a statement

* Has no shutdown plans next year after the company completes repair of its crude distillation unit (CDU) 3, which was damaged by fire in July

* Expects refining margin excluding impact from stock at about $7-8 a barrel in 2012 (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)