BANGKOK Aug 15 Bangchak Petroleum Pcl plans to spend 5 billion baht ($159 million) to build a new crude distillation unit (CDU) to expand its refining capacity by 17 percent to 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the next two years, its president said.

The CDU, or column, will have capacity of 100,000 bpd and will eventually replace an 80,000 bpd CDU that was damaged by fire in July and is still being repaired, Anusorn Sangnimnuan told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The new column will boost our capacity to 140,000 bpd from 120,000 bpd in the next year-and-a-half or two years," Anusorn said, adding it should break even on the investment in three to four years.

Bangchak shut its 120,000 bpd refinery, which included the damaged unit, a smaller 40,000 bpd CDU and a hydrocracker, for one week in early July after a fire.

The refiner resumed production of the smaller CDU and the hydrocracker with combined output of 45,000 bpd from July 14, it said in a statement.

The damaged unit, which is being repaired, will resume production in the middle of October, Anusorn said.

The resumption will boost its refining output to 110,000 bpd from 45,000 bpd now and the refiner aimed to place orders to import crude in October, with expected delivery in November, Anusorn said.

Bangchak ran at 90,000-100,000 bpd before the fire. ($1 = 31.4900 Thai baht) (Reporting by Wilawan Pongpitak; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)