BANGKOK, July 4 Thailand's IRPC Pcl is to postpone a maintenance shutdown at its refinery set for late July, parent PTT group said on Wednesday.

The postponement was to help ease a possible supply shortage after a fire hit the refinery of Bangchak Petroleum Pcl , a unit owned by PTT, the group told reporters.

"PTT group will seek more supply from domestic refineries, including a plan to delay IRPC's maintenance shutdown, and may consider imports," it said. (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Alan Raybould)