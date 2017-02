BANGKOK, July 4 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl will shut its 120,000 barrel per day refinery in central Bangkok for at least 30 days after a fire on Wednesday, Industry Minister Pongsvas Svasti said.

Bangchak told the stock exchange the fire erupted after equipment in a kerosene stripper in a crude distillation unit was ignited. (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)