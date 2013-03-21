BANGKOK, March 21 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl shut its 25,000 barrel-per-day hydrocracking unit this week after it found a problem with a pipe in its refining process, a company official said on Thursday.

"We need to shut down the hydrocracker unit this week to inspect the problem," the official, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

She gave no details on how long the shutdown would last, saying that depended on the results of the inspection. (Reporting by Wilawan Pongpitak; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)