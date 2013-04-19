BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum total net inflows in Feb.at EUR 438 million
* Total net inflows in February at 438 million euros ($462.40 million)
BANGKOK, April 19 Bangkok Bank Pcl, Thailand's largest lender by assets, reported a 7.8 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, driven by loan demand from corporations, higher fee income and a lower corporate tax rate.
Bangkok Bank posted January-March net profit of 9.01 billion baht ($314 million), up from 8.36 billion a year earlier. That beat the average forecast of 8.54 billion baht from 12 analysts polled by Reuters.
The top lender is expected to benefit from a credit upcycle and the government's infrastructure projects, while the sector will also get a boost from a reduction in corporate tax to 20 percent this year from 23 percent in 2012.
Shares in Bangkok Bank, valued at $14.4 billion, have risen 23 percent in the past 12 months, underperforming a 31 percent gain by the main Thai index. ($1 = 28.71 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 8 Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.