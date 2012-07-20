BANGKOK, July 20 Bangkok Bank, Thailand's top lender, reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday due to strong loan demand from the corporate sector, especially high-yielding loans to small and medium-sized companies.

Bangkok Bank, a benchmark for local industry, posted an April-June net profit of 8.87 billion baht ($280 million), up from 7.41 billion a year earlier. This matched the average forecast of 8.7 billion baht from 14 analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank is expected to benefit from sustained demand for private investment and domestic consumption as companies need long-term loans to expand business and for working capital. Analysts expect the investment cycle to continue for the next three years.

Shares in Bangkok Bank, valued at $11.6 billion, have risen 15 percent in the past 12 months, outperforming a 10 percent gain in the broad market.

($1 = 31.63 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)