BRIEF-Shenzhen Glory Medical's unit to build hospital, investment at about 550 mln yuan
* Says unit signs framework agreement to build hospital with investment of about 550 million yuan ($79.97 million)
BANGKOK, July 20 Bangkok Bank, Thailand's top lender, reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday due to strong loan demand from the corporate sector, especially high-yielding loans to small and medium-sized companies.
Bangkok Bank, a benchmark for local industry, posted an April-June net profit of 8.87 billion baht ($280 million), up from 7.41 billion a year earlier. This matched the average forecast of 8.7 billion baht from 14 analysts polled by Reuters.
The bank is expected to benefit from sustained demand for private investment and domestic consumption as companies need long-term loans to expand business and for working capital. Analysts expect the investment cycle to continue for the next three years.
Shares in Bangkok Bank, valued at $11.6 billion, have risen 15 percent in the past 12 months, outperforming a 10 percent gain in the broad market.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ogden Discount Rate Cut Would Push up UK Non-Life Insurance Claims Costs https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894215 LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that a likely reduction in the UK's Ogden discount rate in February 2017 would result in higher costs for claims settled as a lump sum. This could be significant as many payouts are intended to cover decades of costs, so smal
* FY rental revenue 15.2 million euros ($16.17 million) versus 21.8 million euros year ago