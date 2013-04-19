BANGKOK, April 19 Thailand's fifth-largest lender, Bank of Ayudhya, part-owned by General Electric , posted an 18 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, mainly due to healthy loan portfolio expansion.

The bank made a net profit of 4.04 billion baht ($141 million) for the January-March quarter, up from 3.43 billion a year earlier, but slightly lower than the average 4.3 billion baht forecast by 10 analysts polled by Reuters.

Bank of Ayudhya's shares have underperformed the banking sector due to uncertainty over GE's remaining holding after it sold about a quarter of its stake in late September. It now holds 25.3 percent.

Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional Bhd and Japanese banking giant Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are potential bidders.

Shares in the bank, valued at $6.7 billion, have risen 7 percent in the past six months versus a 15 percent gain in the banking sector index. ($1 = 28.71 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence and Alan Raybould)