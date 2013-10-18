BANGKOK Oct 18 Thailand's fifth-largest lender,
Bank of Ayudhya, reported a 1.4 percent rise in
quarterly net profit on Friday, due to continued loan growth,
rising fee income and lower provisions.
The bank made a net profit of 3.79 billion baht ($122
million) for the July-September quarter, up from 3.74 billion a
year earlier, and below the average 4.5 billion baht forecast by
four analysts polled by Reuters.
Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is in
the process of buying a stake in Bank of Ayudhya from minority
shareholders after General Electric sold its 25.33
percent stake in the Thai bank to MUFG.
Shares in Bank of Ayudhya, valued at $7.4 billion, have
risen 24 percent in the past 12 months, outperforming a 14
percent rise in the main Thai index.
($1 = 31.0350 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)