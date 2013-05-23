Iberiabank to buy Sabadell United Bank for about $1 bln
Feb 28Iberiabank Corp said it would buy Sabadell United Bank NA from Spain's Banco de Sabadell SA in a stock-and-cash deal valued at $1.03 billion, to expand in the southern Florida market.
BANGKOK May 23 Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, Thailand's fifth-largest lender, denied a newspaper report that Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) had offered to buy General Electric's stake in it for 40 baht per share.
"The news is groundless," President Philip Tan told reporters on Thursday.
Thai-language Khao Hoon newspaper cited a financial market source as saying that MUFG would buy the 25.3 percent stake from GE Capital International Holding Corporation.
At the midsession break, Bank of Ayudhya shares were up 0.7 percent at 36 baht, outperforming a 1.6 percent drop in the broad index. The stock rose sharply on Wednesday on speculation over the stake sale, which could be worth $2 billion.
In addition to Mitsubishi UFJ, Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional Bhd is reported to be interested in buying the stake.
MADRID, Feb 28 Spain's Banco Sabadell said late on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its Florida-based retail banking unit to Iberiabank Corp for $1 billion, leaving it with corporate and private banking operations in Miami.
* DIAMONDROCK ACQUIRES L'AUBERGE DE SEDONA AND ORCHARDS INN SEDONA FOR $97 MILLION