BANGKOK Nov 12 Thai commercial banks are
expected to see their lending increase by more than 5 percent
this year after a 5 percent rise last year, a senior central
bank official said on Thursday.
"The central bank expects loan growth of 5 percent up this
year as banks normally speed up lending in the final quarter,"
Don Nakornthab, senior director of the central bank's financial
institutions strategy group, told reporters.
The central bank is concerned about rising sour debt from
credit cards and small-and medium enterprises, he added.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)