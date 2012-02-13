BANGKOK Feb 13 Thailand's banks will have to pay a levy of 0.47 percent on deposits, up from 0.4 percent currently, to held fund the servicing of certain government debt, Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Monday.

Bank shares have suffered in recent weeks because of speculation about the new levy, although 0.47 percent is lower than many had expected.

The funds will be used to help pay down debt dating from the 1997/98 Asian financial crisis.

The government has just made the central bank responsible for servicing 1.14 trillion baht ($37 billion) owed by the Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF), a vehicle used to bail out banks during the crisis.

That was previously the burden of the finance ministry, with the money coming from the fiscal budget. The change will free up some 60 billion baht from the annual budget, allowing the government to spend on improving flood defences after last year's severe flooding.

However, the decree on the change, together with one that allows the government to borrow 350 billion baht, have been opposed by the opposition, which has filed a complaint to the Constitution Court.

The court is expected to rule within 30 days on whether the decrees are constitutional.. ($1=30.8 baht) (Reporting by Boontiwa Wichakul; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)