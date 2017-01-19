(Adds details)

* Top lender Bangkok Bank Q4 profit up 7.6 percent y/y

* Most banks report lower costs, stronger loans last year

* Loans seen picking up this year - analysts

BANGKOK, Jan 19 Thailand's biggest banks anticipated growth would tick higher this year, as higher fourth quarter profits reflected the impact of a tepid recovery.

The military government has ramped up spending and investment projects in a bid to spur growth in Southeast Asia's second largest economy, which lags regional peers despite stimulus efforts.

"Bank loans are expected to grow 4 percent this year after a lower-than expected 2.5 percent rise seen in 2016," Kasikorn Research Center said.

The junta predicts economic growth of 3-4 percent this year after 3.2 percent projected for 2016.

Government spending and rising energy prices would help spur an increase in loan demand while lower provisions for bad debt should support earnings, sector analysts said.

Bangkok Bank Pcl, Thailand's top lender by assets, reported a 7.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit from a year earlier.

But it fell below market expectations and said non-performing loans had risen to 3.2 percent of lending at the end of 2016 from 2.8 percent at the end of 2015. They were nonetheless down from 3.4 percent at the end of September.

The bank blamed a slow domestic economic recovery and while it forecast growth driven by government spending and investing, it also highlighted global and local risks.

"Domestic private consumption and investment are likely to remain lackluster," it said.

The fourth biggest lender, Kasikornbank, was the best performer among major banks, with an 87 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit from a year earlier as provisioning expenses fell 22 percent and operating costs dropped 11 percent.

Krung Thai Bank, Thailand's second-largest lender by assets, reported a 9.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit. It targets loan growth of more than 5 percent this year, while aiming to keep non-performing loans no higher than last year's 3.97 percent, bank President Payong Srivanich said.

Third-ranked Siam Commercial Bank posted a 7.8 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Matthew Tostevin and Randy Fabi)