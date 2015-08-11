BANGKOK Aug 11 Thai commercial banks could see
their lending increase by 4.4 percent in 2015, a central bank
official said on Tuesday.
"For this whole year it (lending) should grow no less than
4.4 percent which is not a bad figure given the economy at the
moment," Jaturong Jantarangs, senior director of the Financial
Institutions Strategy Department, told a media briefing on the
April-June performance of commercial banks.
Lending by the banks was 4.6 percent higher in the second
quarter than a year before after growth of 4.3 percent in the
first quarter, he said.
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Writing by Pairat
Temphairojana; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Alan Raybould)