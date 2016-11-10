(Add details, context)

* Loan growth seen at 2-3 pct in 2016 vs 4.3 pct last year

* Q3 loans grew 2.4 pct y/y, weakest pace in six years

* NPL rate highest in five years, seen peaking next year-c.bank

By Kitiphong Thaicharoen

BANGKOK, Nov 10 Thai commercial banks could see their lending increase at a slower-than-expected rate of 2-3 percent this year after rising 4.3 percent last year due to the slow economic recovery, a senior central bank official said on Thursday.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has yet to regain traction since the army seized power in May 2014 to end months of political turmoil. Exports and domestic demand have been stubbornly sluggish amid high household debt levels.

"The gradual and uneven economic recovery has kept loan growth low and asset quality deteriorating," Don Nakornthab, senior director at the Bank of Thailand, told a news conference.

In August, the BOT expected loan growth of 3-4 percent this year.

Bank lending rose 2.4 percent from a year earlier in the third quarter, its weakest pace in six years, due in part to big corporate loan repayment, and down from 3.3 percent growth in the second quarter, Don said.

Corporate loans, which accounted for about 68 percent of the total, grew just 1.1 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier as banks remained cautious about lending due to rising non-performing loans (NPLs), he said.

Banks' NPLs rose to 2.89 percent of total lending in the third quarter of this year, their highest rate in five years, from 2.72 percent in the prior quarter, Don said.

"This is because economic conditions have not improved much and NPLs are likely to increase further next year, but they should peak next year," he said.

Most of the increased NPLs came from small- and medium-sized businesses, housing loans and credit cards, Don said.

However, banks have already set aside high loan-loss provisions but that will affect their profits, he said.

The central bank said on Wednesday the economy was expected to grow close to the previous forecast of 3.2 percent this year. Last year's growth was 2.8 percent.. (Reporting By Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Writing by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Orathai Sriring and Jacqueline Wong)