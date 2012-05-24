BANGKOK May 24 Banpu Pcl :

* Expects 2012 earnings to be close to 2011 and expects to maintain its margin at 48 percent, it said in a statement

* Confident that it will achieve 2012 coal sales target of 47-48 million tonnes and delivery continues as normal; more than 70 percent of this year's coal sales are signed in forward contracts to fix prices at high level

* Banpu shares have dropped nearly 30 percent in the past three months on concerns that a drop in global coal prices could affect the company's earnings (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)