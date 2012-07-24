BANGKOK, July 24 Banpu Pcl, Thailand's top coal miner, has cut its 2012 coal sales and revenue targets because of a decline in prices and global economic uncertainty, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Banpu, also Indonesia's fourth-largest coal miner, expected its 2012 net profit to be lower than 2011 with a new coal sales target of 44 million tonnes, down from 47 million, Chanin Vongkusolkij told reporters.

The company has also cut its five-year investment budget by $500-600 million from the $1.75 billlion announced earlier, Chanin said.

Through Indo Tambangraya Megah, Banpu owns five mines in Indonesia, its largest revenue contributor. It also has 10 mines in Australia after the acquisition of Centennial Coal and two in China. (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)