BANGKOK, July 24 Banpu Pcl, Thailand's
top coal miner, has cut its 2012 coal sales and revenue targets
because of a decline in prices and global economic uncertainty,
its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Banpu, also Indonesia's fourth-largest coal miner, expected
its 2012 net profit to be lower than 2011 with a new coal sales
target of 44 million tonnes, down from 47 million, Chanin
Vongkusolkij told reporters.
The company has also cut its five-year investment budget by
$500-600 million from the $1.75 billlion announced earlier,
Chanin said.
Through Indo Tambangraya Megah, Banpu owns five
mines in Indonesia, its largest revenue contributor. It also has
10 mines in Australia after the acquisition of Centennial Coal
and two in China.
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)