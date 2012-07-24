* Sees 0-3 percent growth in revenue
* Sales target cut to 44 mln tonnes for 2012
* Reduces 5-year investment budget by a third
* Shares underperform on weak coal prices
By Pisit Changplayngam
BANGKOK, July 24 Thailand's top coal miner,
Banup Plc, slashed half a billion dollars from its
five-year investment plan, issued a profit warning and cut its
2012 coal sales target on Tuesday after international coal
prices slumped this year due to the global economic slowdown.
Global coal markets have taken a hit in the last two months
from a slowdown in China, which is also the world's largest coal
producer. Coal prices have dropped some 30 percent since the
start of the year to their lowest in two years.
"Due to the crisis in Europe and U.S. coal exports to Asian
countries, coupled with weak coal prices, we have to cut costs
and slow down our five-year investments," CEO Chanin
Vongkusolkij said.
He said the company has cut its five-year investment budget
by $500-600 million from the $1.75 billion announced earlier,
but said he was still looking to buy assets overseas to boost
output and earnings growth. The company previously said it was
interested in buying additional Indonesian mines.
Banpu, which is also Indonesia's fourth-largest coal miner,
said it expects its 2012 net profit to be lower than 2011, but
did not give specific figures. Analysts are forecasting its 2012
net profit to be 13.4 billion baht ($422 million), according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, compared to the 20 billion baht it
earned in 2011 on coal sales of 39.57 million tonnes.
Chanin told reporters he expects the company to sell 44
million tonnes in 2012, down from an earlier forecast of 47
million tonnes.
The company, which earlier aimed for revenue growth of 15
percent, now expects a zero to 3 percent growth rate this year
and it also cut by 10 percent its target to produce 60 million
tonnes by 2015, Chanin said.
Through its Indo Tambangraya Megah unit, Banpu
owns five mines in Indonesia, its largest revenue contributor.
It also owns 10 mines in Australia after it acquired Centennial
Coal and owns two mines in China.
Of the new 44 million tonne target, about 26-27 million
tonnes will come from its Indonesian operations and 15-16
million tonnes from Australian mines, he said, with China
providing the remainder.
"Demand is still there, but the discovery of shale gas in
the United States has encouraged more users to turn to shale gas
as an alternative. That leads to rising supplies and sees coal
prices falling," he said.
Coal sales and output in the second half are expected to be
higher than the first half, but its 2012 expected average
selling price is expected to fall to $95 a tonne versus $97 last
year.
Banpu shares have fallen 40 percent in the past 12 months,
underperforming a 6 percent rise of the broader index.
Banpu shares closed unchanged at 440 baht on Tuesday, while
the market closed 0.21 percent higher.
($1 = 31.7850 Thai baht)
(Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)