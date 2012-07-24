* Sees 0-3 percent growth in revenue

* Sales target cut to 44 mln tonnes for 2012

* Reduces 5-year investment budget by a third

* Shares underperform on weak coal prices (Adds details, background)

By Pisit Changplayngam

BANGKOK, July 24 Thailand's top coal miner, Banup Plc, slashed half a billion dollars from its five-year investment plan, issued a profit warning and cut its 2012 coal sales target on Tuesday after international coal prices slumped this year due to the global economic slowdown.

Global coal markets have taken a hit in the last two months from a slowdown in China, which is also the world's largest coal producer. Coal prices have dropped some 30 percent since the start of the year to their lowest in two years.

"Due to the crisis in Europe and U.S. coal exports to Asian countries, coupled with weak coal prices, we have to cut costs and slow down our five-year investments," CEO Chanin Vongkusolkij said.

He said the company has cut its five-year investment budget by $500-600 million from the $1.75 billion announced earlier, but said he was still looking to buy assets overseas to boost output and earnings growth. The company previously said it was interested in buying additional Indonesian mines.

Banpu, which is also Indonesia's fourth-largest coal miner, said it expects its 2012 net profit to be lower than 2011, but did not give specific figures. Analysts are forecasting its 2012 net profit to be 13.4 billion baht ($422 million), according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, compared to the 20 billion baht it earned in 2011 on coal sales of 39.57 million tonnes.

Chanin told reporters he expects the company to sell 44 million tonnes in 2012, down from an earlier forecast of 47 million tonnes.

The company, which earlier aimed for revenue growth of 15 percent, now expects a zero to 3 percent growth rate this year and it also cut by 10 percent its target to produce 60 million tonnes by 2015, Chanin said.

Through its Indo Tambangraya Megah unit, Banpu owns five mines in Indonesia, its largest revenue contributor. It also owns 10 mines in Australia after it acquired Centennial Coal and owns two mines in China.

Of the new 44 million tonne target, about 26-27 million tonnes will come from its Indonesian operations and 15-16 million tonnes from Australian mines, he said, with China providing the remainder.

"Demand is still there, but the discovery of shale gas in the United States has encouraged more users to turn to shale gas as an alternative. That leads to rising supplies and sees coal prices falling," he said.

Coal sales and output in the second half are expected to be higher than the first half, but its 2012 expected average selling price is expected to fall to $95 a tonne versus $97 last year.

Banpu shares have fallen 40 percent in the past 12 months, underperforming a 6 percent rise of the broader index.

Banpu shares closed unchanged at 440 baht on Tuesday, while the market closed 0.21 percent higher.

($1 = 31.7850 Thai baht) (Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)