BANGKOK, June 13 BEC World Pcl :
* Expects 2012 net profit to hit a record high thanks to a
recovery in the advertising industry, hit by floods last year,
Executive Vice President Surin Kritayaphongphun told Reuters
* Expects 2012 advertising revenue to rise 6-8 percent,
higher than the overall sector; sees additional revenue from
Euro 2012 broadcasts
* Aims to raise its advertising rates for some popular
programmes by 10 percent in July
* Sees strong demand from advertisers after several
companies increase their advertising budget on the back of the
country's strong economic growth
* The operator of free TV, Channel 3, posted a record net
profit of 1.1 billion baht ($35 million) in the first quarter,
up 32 percent on year. It is expected to post a net profit of
4.47 billion baht for 2012, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. ($1 = 31.60 baht)
(Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)