UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK, July 25 Thai hypermarket operator Big C Supercenter Pcl said on Thursday it expected 2013 revenue to rise 9-10 percent and it plans to open more stores to tap rising domestic demand.
Big C, controlled by France's Casino Group, aimed to have a total of 1,250 stores in 2016, including smaller outlets, it said in a statement.
The company, which acquired Carrefour SA's Thai assets for $1.2 billion in late 2010, planned to invest 7-8 billion baht ($225-257 million) this year, mostly for store expansion, an executive said in April. ($1 = 31.05 Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources