BANGKOK, April 2 A suspected World War II bomb
exploded in the Thai capital as scrap metal workers tried to cut
it open with a blow torch, killing at least seven people and
injuring 19, police said.
Construction workers found the shell at a construction site
and brought it to a warehouse on the outskirts of Bangkok to be
cut up.
"We believe the bomb dates back to World War Two and weighed
about 227 kg. As they probably did not know (what to do), they
used a blow torch to try to cut open the bomb," said police
superintendent Kamthorn Uicharoen.
"The explosion created a three-meter deep crater."
Pools of blood and body parts were scattered on the floor of
the warehouse.
Reuters camera footage showed just the shell of the building
remained, its interior a mesh of twisted metal as firefighters
doused flames and burning embers.
Allied bombing raids on Bangkok began in 1942. Japan was
using the country as a staging post for its invasions of Burma
and Malaya.
(Reporting by Vorasit Satienlerk; Writing by Amy Sawitta
Lefevre; Editing by Nick Macfie)