UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK Aug 19 Thai investigators have not been able to establish the nationality of the man suspected of bombing a Bangkok shrine, or whether he is still in the country, police chief Somyot Pumpanmuang said on Wednesday.
"I don't suspect one person, I suspect many people," he told a news conference on investigations into the blast that killed at least 20 people. "I am confident that there are Thais involved but I am not saying it is just Thais or that there are foreigners."
He said it was not clear yet if a small second explosion in Bangkok, on Tuesday, was linked to the first. (Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alex Richardson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.