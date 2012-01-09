BANGKOK Jan 9 Thailand has given approval
to seven foreign institutions to sell baht-denominated bonds
worth a combined 66 billion baht ($2.09 billion) by Sept. 30,
the Finance Ministry said on Monday.
Citigroup Inc, South Korea's Hana Bank, Industrial
Bank of Korea, the Export Import Bank of Korea
and Korea National Oil Corporation can all
issue bonds worth 10 billion baht ($316 million) each, the
ministry said in a statement.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Corporation and
the Korea Development Bank can issue bonds worth 8
billion baht ($253 million) each, it said.
Foreign entities who want to issue baht-denominated bonds or
debentures in Thailand can submit applications to the Finance
Minister three times a year, in March, July and November.
($1 = 31.625 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)