* BAAC fails to sell full amount in local bond offering

* Bank issued record amount this year to fund rice buying

* Rating agencies express concerns about rising expenses

By Kit Yin Boey

SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (IFR) - Prime-Minister Yingluck Shinawatra may have survived a no confidence vote in parliament, but the protests that have taken over government buildings in Bangkok are testing investors' faith in Thailand's bond market.

On Monday, the Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, which helps finance rice subsidies, was forced to cut the size of a bond offering in half and pay higher rates as picketers stormed the Ministry of Finance.

The bank had sought bids for Bt75bn (US$1.15bn) of government-guaranteed bonds but garnered only Bt37bn. It accepted the full amount, pricing the bonds at 3.53%, at the top end of a 3.45%-3.53% guidance range.

"Given the political situation and the uncertainty of external factors, such as the US tapering, I think the government will be satisfied with a final size of Bt37bn at this time," said one source. "This is still sufficient to meet BAAC's current obligations."

The episode, however, highlights the risk of political unrest in Thailand's capital markets. Thai government bond yields reacted on Monday with the 10-year spiking 7bp, but calmed down on Tuesday, rising only 2bp despite more government buildings being targeted by the protestors.

RICE CONTROVERSY

BAAC is at the centre of one of the issues that has rallied the opposition to Shinawatra's administration. The bank's debt deal was earmarked for rice-buying, part of a policy that the opposition said favors the poor farmers in the north, where Shinawatra is more popular.

Regardless of political issues, though, the policy is becoming more costly to Thailand, causing some analysts to worry about a potential downgrade amid warnings from rating agencies.

"The combination of rising financing requirements amid an unsettled political environment and an onset of Fed tapering could thus place potentially greater strain on the sovereign's credit profile than currently anticipated," said Fitch.

Moody's pointed to political event risks and rising public debt as Thailand's greatest credit challenges in a report on November 13.

"Government policies like the rice buying programme, as well as plans to resort to increased off-budget financing, put fiscal discipline at risk and impair transparency," the agency said.

The new issue boosted BAAC's total bond issuance for 2013 to Bt209bn. The proceeds were used to support a Bt270bn budget - an amount equivalent to 2.66% of Thailand's GDP - set aside for the government's rice subsidy programme.

Its latest deal was to help the government meet subsidy payments to farmers, which have been in arrears since October 1. The Commerce Ministry has bought 2m tonnes of rice, worth about Bt30bn, in the past two months, according to BAAC. The subsidy offers Bt15,000 a tonne to rice farmers, as much as twice the open market price.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Ministry has failed to recover its investment costs in the scheme as rice sales have disappointed both in volume and price.

Bangkok has spent Bt680bn on rice subsidies since October 2011, but has only sold enough to get Bt156bn to repay BAAC for the loans that fund the scheme.

Instead, the Commerce Ministry has stockpiled as much as 15m tones of rice, according to some estimates, a move that has depressed the price of rice and further increased the price mismatch. Altogether, the Ministry of Finance estimated it faced annual losses of Bt200bn from the scheme over the past two years.

BAAC has been turning to the local bond market to bridge that gap.

Indeed, Chularat Suteethorn, head of the Public Debt Management Office suggested the shortfall will be filled in another auction in January. "We plan to raise additional money from the debt market by launching another book-building in January," she told Reuters. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Christopher Langner and Steve Garton)