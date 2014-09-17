* Plans to sell 38 bln baht of savings bonds in next fiscal year

BANGKOK, Sept 17 Thailand's junta plans to sell 445 billion baht ($13.8 billion) of government bonds in the 2015 fiscal year to help finance the budget deficit and infrastructure projects, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry will issue 350 billion baht of five to 50-year bonds, 40 billion baht of inflation-linked bonds and 55 billion baht of amortised bonds.

That amount compares with the issue of 447 billion baht in government bonds planned for the current fiscal year ending Sept. 30.

The new bond issues are part of a plan to sell 705 billion baht of all types of debt securities in the 2015 fiscal year starting Oct. 1, Suwit Rojanawanich, an adviser to the Finance Ministry's Public Debt Management Office, told reporters.

The ministry also aims to offer government savings bonds worth 38 billion baht in the next fiscal year, about the same amount as the current year's, he said.

"The PDMO plans to sell savings bonds regularly to promote people's savings...The first lot is expected in November or December," Suwit said

The military government has planned an annual budget of about 2.58 trillion baht ($80 billion) for the 2015 fiscal year, with a deficit of 250 billion baht - the same amount as the current year's.

The budget plan is waiting for the king's approval after getting the green light from the National Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Suwit said the ministry had no plan to sell dollar bonds in overseas markets at the moment because it had no need for large loans.

It will need about about 90 billion baht in the next fiscal year of which 50 billion baht will be from loans and the rest from the annual budget, he said, to be used in a longer-term public infrastructure project programme worth 2.4 trillion baht.

Suwit said the ministry is studying the idea of selling 100-year bonds but it was not necessary to issue them in the 2015 fiscal year, unless there was a government decision to market the bonds.

"If any, it will be just a small amount to test the market," he said. ($1 = 32.2 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Eric Meijer)