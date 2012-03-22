* Finance minister says rethink needed
BANGKOK, March 22 Shares in Thai securities
firms rose on Thursday after Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong
called for a rethink on the liberalisation of brokers' fees for
stock exchange trades.
Kittirat told a meeting of finance sector officials on
Wednesday he wanted the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
to review its broking liberalisation policy and hold discussions
with all interested parties.
The stock exchange began the liberalisation process in 2010
by gradually reducing the commission on trades from a minimum
0.25 percent. Fees are now freely negotiable.
"After yesterday's meeting, we will have to look into
details of the liberalisation policy," SEC spokesman Thawatchai
Pittayasophon told Reuters.
"We do acknowledge (Kittirat's) concern but the SEC insists
we've always been careful at every step before the
liberalisation was launched," he added.
At the midsession break, the finance sector subindex
was up 1 percent, led by a 6.1 percent climb to 2.44 baht in KGI
Securities (Thailand) Pcl. Asia Plus Securities Pcl
was up 5.8 percent at 2.54 baht and Phatra Capital Pcl
gained 2.3 percent to 33.75 baht.
Broker Kasikorn Securities advised investors to buy shares
in these three as they would benefit from any move.
The main index was up 0.4 percent, extending gains
after a rise to its highest in almost 16 years on Wednesday.
Turnover was thin at 18.3 billion baht ($595.3 million)
SQUABBLE
Kittirat is a former president of the Stock Exchange of
Thailand and was in office there when the SEC was pushing the
liberalisation through under its former secretary-general,
Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala.
Thirachai was Kittirat's predecessor as finance minister, at
a time when Kittirat was the deputy prime minister in charge of
economic affairs. The two men squabbled publicly over government
policy after Thirachai was squeezed out in January.
The SEC says liberalisation will increase competition in the
capital markets and result in lower transaction costs for
investors.
Brokers, on the other hand, say they will have to cut back
on services such as research and investor education if their
income is reduced. The Association of Securities Companies
called for a delay in liberalisation last year.
Kittirat also asked the SEC to look at the number of
brokerages in Thailand, saying that if there were too few, it
could result in fierce competition and damage the service
provided to investors.
Thailand has 31 brokerages, according to bourse data. Some
analysts reckon that is too many, given the size of the market.
($1 = 30.74 Baht)
