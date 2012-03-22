* Finance minister says rethink needed

* Shares in KGI, Asia Plus, Phatra all gain (Adds details)

By Ploy Ten Kate

BANGKOK, March 22 Shares in Thai securities firms rose on Thursday after Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong called for a rethink on the liberalisation of brokers' fees for stock exchange trades.

Kittirat told a meeting of finance sector officials on Wednesday he wanted the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to review its broking liberalisation policy and hold discussions with all interested parties.

The stock exchange began the liberalisation process in 2010 by gradually reducing the commission on trades from a minimum 0.25 percent. Fees are now freely negotiable.

"After yesterday's meeting, we will have to look into details of the liberalisation policy," SEC spokesman Thawatchai Pittayasophon told Reuters.

"We do acknowledge (Kittirat's) concern but the SEC insists we've always been careful at every step before the liberalisation was launched," he added.

At the midsession break, the finance sector subindex was up 1 percent, led by a 6.1 percent climb to 2.44 baht in KGI Securities (Thailand) Pcl. Asia Plus Securities Pcl was up 5.8 percent at 2.54 baht and Phatra Capital Pcl gained 2.3 percent to 33.75 baht.

Broker Kasikorn Securities advised investors to buy shares in these three as they would benefit from any move.

The main index was up 0.4 percent, extending gains after a rise to its highest in almost 16 years on Wednesday. Turnover was thin at 18.3 billion baht ($595.3 million)

SQUABBLE

Kittirat is a former president of the Stock Exchange of Thailand and was in office there when the SEC was pushing the liberalisation through under its former secretary-general, Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala.

Thirachai was Kittirat's predecessor as finance minister, at a time when Kittirat was the deputy prime minister in charge of economic affairs. The two men squabbled publicly over government policy after Thirachai was squeezed out in January.

The SEC says liberalisation will increase competition in the capital markets and result in lower transaction costs for investors.

Brokers, on the other hand, say they will have to cut back on services such as research and investor education if their income is reduced. The Association of Securities Companies called for a delay in liberalisation last year.

Kittirat also asked the SEC to look at the number of brokerages in Thailand, saying that if there were too few, it could result in fierce competition and damage the service provided to investors.

Thailand has 31 brokerages, according to bourse data. Some analysts reckon that is too many, given the size of the market. ($1 = 30.74 Baht) (Additional reporting by Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing by Alan Raybould)